SURGOINSVILLE — The latest Hawkins County festival to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival, although the town is still planning a bigger and better festival finale.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Times News earlier this week that the town will host a Surgoinsville Riverfront Fireworks Extravaganza at the exact time the Riverfront Festival would have ordinary closed with fireworks: Saturday, Sept. 5, beginning at 9:45 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
The only difference is this year’s fireworks will be at least 12 minutes longer and will feature effects which the company that provides the fireworks show reportedly told the town haven’t been seen in this region before.
“The company would have let us out of the contract after we canceled the festival, but I told them I’d still like to have fireworks, and I’d like to have kind of a big show since that’s all we’re going to have,” Graham said. “What I’ve always demanded out of them is an 18-minute show. Our Doc Lyons Festival was canceled in June, and that always ends in fireworks too.”
Graham added, “They said they’ll just combine the two (Doc Lyons and Riverfront) so what we’re talking about now is a minimum 30-minute fireworks show, and probably longer. They have some fireworks that they have to use, that they can’t save until next year. And they said they have some new items that they have never used before and we’ll get to see them for the first time.”
The fireworks show will be held at its usual place at Riverfront Park.
Police will be on hand to help attendees with parking, and members of the public can either watch the fireworks from inside their vehicles or get out and stand or sit in lawn chairs.
The mayor asks, however, that attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines if they leave their vehicles and that folks wear a mask.
Attendees can also find a place on Main Street to watch the fireworks.
“There’s all kinds of places on Main Street where they can observe the fireworks,” Graham said. “A lot of people do that. You can bring a lawn chair and just sit there and have a good time watching the fireworks.”
Graham added, “We looked at holding the Riverfront Festival, and we thought, no. You’ve got thousands of people elbow to elbow. That would not be good. So we canceled that, but we just wanted to give the town something since we lost both of our festivals.”