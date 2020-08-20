ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Justice Center courtroom and court clerk offices closed Thursday morning after it was revealed that two courtroom officials tested positive for COVID-19.
Clerk of Courts Randy Collier told the Times News on Thursday the decision was made to close the courtroom side of the Justice Center at 10 a.m. on Thursday and spray all surfaces.
“You don't have to wipe it down," Collier said. "You just spray it and you have to let it sit and it kills any COVID on the surface.”
Collier said the Justice Center will reopen Monday morning.
On Wednesday, the Hawkins County Juvenile Court Office closed down after a courtroom official in that office tested positive. And then it was reported that a courtroom official from Alternative Judicial Services (AJS) probation office who had been in the Circuit Courtroom recently had also tested positive.
“For the welfare of the employees, support staff and public we figured we'd better deep clean and decontaminate it,” Collier said. “I had my staff do it. We had the spray provided to us by the (county) mayor's office. We first wiped everything down with a type of cleaner and then we sprayed that stuff."
Collier added, “I sent out an email to the lawyers that if they had any emergency filings I'd make myself available.”
This is the second time a high traffic Hawkins County governmental office has closed due to a COVID-19 infection. Last month, the Hawkins County Clerk's office was closed four business days, July 9-15, after three employees tested positive.
County Clerk Nancy Davis told the Times News her offices were deep-cleaned with Lysol products before her office was reopened Wednesday, July 15.