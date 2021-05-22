Taylor Hubbard is Miss Kingsport 2020 and Caitlin Ison is Miss Sullivan County 2020. The two were crowned at the conclusion of the 66th annual Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition, a preliminary to the Miss America Pageant, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Each will go on to compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant in Memphis, July 4th weekend 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed local, state and national pageants in the Miss America system in 2020.