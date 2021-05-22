KINGSPORT — Organizers of the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageant are looking for contestants for this year’s competition, which again will be a part of Fun Fest.
The event is an official preliminary for the Miss Tennessee and Miss America pageants, and it awards the most scholarship dollars (about $6,300 total) of any Miss America preliminary pageant in the state, Executive Director Mary Hamilton said Friday.
An open call for candidates is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at the Emporium on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport, Hamilton said, noting potential candidates are not only welcome to but are encouraged to bring parents to the informational session.
“We are excited to return to the stage this year and offer this wonderful opportunity to young ladies across our region,” Hamilton said. “Because of the pandemic, all of our events were postponed. Our local 2020 titleholders, named in 2019, automatically continued to represent and serve the community and they will, after a year of waiting, get their chance to represent Kingsport and Sullivan County at the Miss Tennessee Pageant in July.”
Several would-be contestants already picked up applications, Hamilton said. Organizers hope to have at least 10 contestants, but that’s not a limit.
Contestants must be at least 17 years old and at least a senior in high school. The cutoff age is 25. Contestants must be unmarried and not have children. As far was where they’re from, the pageant is closed to an area that runs from Mountain City to Morristown, basically, and contestants can come from Scott County, Va., for example, if they are a student in Tennessee or have worked six months in Tennessee in the last year.
“We’ve had three Scott County girls to win in the past,” Hamilton said. “They were attending school in Tennessee.”
Whether the local pageant would get the go-ahead this year was a question until fairly recently. Organizers had to hurry to secure a new venue for the event and are looking now for practice space.
The Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageant is scheduled for July 18, at Ross N. Robinson Middle School, Hamilton said. That’s a smaller venue than the Eastman Employee Center.
“I suggest to people if they’re planning on going, they go ahead and get their reserved tickets,” Hamilton said.
Reserved seat tickets, which include a program book, will be $20 and available from contestants and pageant organizers. General admission tickets will be $10 and available through the Fun Fest Store. Program books will be $7.
The event will culminate with the crowning of Miss Kingsport 2022 and Miss Sullivan County 2022. The two will hit the ground running the next morning making appearances at Fun Fest events through the festival’s run. They’ll spend the next year performing community service, making appearances, and preparing to compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant in 2022.
Reigning Miss Kingsport
Taylor Hubbard, from Fall Branch, graduated magna cum laude in May 2019 with two bachelors’ degrees in history and English, and received her master’s in English from East Tennessee State University earlier this month. She plans to pursue her Ph.D in English Literature with a concentration in Medieval and Renaissance literature and go on to teach at the university level. Her talent is Ballet en Pointe
Reigning Miss Sullivan County
Caitlyn Ison, from Mount Carmel, is a student at ETSU studying elementary education and chemistry. She plans to become an elementary school teacher or high school chemistry teacher. Her talent is playing piano.