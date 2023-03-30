Although takeout and fast foods are convenient, an excess of these foods can cause negative effects on a child’s health.
Choosing healthier meal and snack options helps stabilize their energy; improve their minds; even out their mood; maintain a healthy; and help prevent mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and ADHD. These focus points are especially important during this time because of the social distance between your child, their friends and teachers. Also, giving your child a mindset for healthy eating habits will follow them into adulthood.
Households have been experiencing a variety of challenges the past couple of years that they have to learn to overcome. One of which, most have discovered, is coping with busy schedules while maintaining a healthy eating routine. Healthy Kingsport wants to provide some helpful tips to make this obstacle a little easier and take some of the stressful thinking out of it.
Breakfast: Eating a balanced breakfast containing protein is a great way for your child to star their day. Egg sandwich, peanut butter on toast, sugar-free cereal and milk.
Lunch: Keep that good energy up and those learning minds going with healthy lunch options. A good way to save time on daily lunch is to meal prep. Create your own at-home lunchables Sunday evening to begin your school week with a little less stress. Turkey and cheese roll-up, pasta salad, almond butter and jelly sandwich.
Snacks: Happy tummies and smiling faces make for a less stressful afternoon. Yogurt mixed with granola, a variety of fruit options, applesauce.
Dinner: Meal-prepping for dinner is sometimes very helpful for working parents who have to do virtual learning in the afternoons. Grill or bake enough chicken tenders and choose a couple of different vegetable sides to make on Sunday night and refrigerate for the entire week. This makes it easy to just pull out food and heat it up. If you have time in the afternoons to create a fresh meal, get the kids involved. When they help cook healthy meals, they are more eager to eat them. Loaded sweet potato bar, grilled chicken nuggets and sweet potato fries, homemade pizza with cauliflower crust.
This instead of that
Choosing healthier food options can benefit anyone at any point in their life, but if you start when you’re young, the long-term benefits are much greater. If you need some ideas on how to start, try these: low-fat milk instead of whole milk, water instead of soft drinks, homemade smoothie instead of ice cream, olive oil instead of butter, nuts instead of potato chips. Making small changes leads to bigger ones without you even noticing. Everyone has to start somewhere and the Healthy Kingsport staff is here to help along the way.
To see how Healthy Kingsport invests in our community, follow us on all social media platforms. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org