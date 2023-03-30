Although takeout and fast foods are convenient, an excess of these foods can cause negative effects on a child’s health.

Choosing healthier meal and snack options helps stabilize their energy; improve their minds; even out their mood; maintain a healthy; and help prevent mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and ADHD. These focus points are especially important during this time because of the social distance between your child, their friends and teachers. Also, giving your child a mindset for healthy eating habits will follow them into adulthood.

To see how Healthy Kingsport invests in our community, follow us on all social media platforms. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org

