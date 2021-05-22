Congratulations graduates, job well done!

Congratulations, graduates! And kudos to parents, grandparents, teachers and others who have every reason to burst with pride and shared sense of accomplishment for helping cap-and-gown wearing, stage-walking students reach this milestone.
That message is for those receiving diplomas and degrees at any level of education, but especially those finishing high school, especially after what had to have been a very challenging year.
I will offer you a bit of advice as someone 40 years ahead of you: follow your dreams; work hard; be thankful; and most of all, love. Love God. Love yourself. Love your kinfolk, even the ones you don’t think you’re close to. Keep in touch with your old friends, as you make new ones.
I can’t wait to attend the Dobyns-Bennett High School Class of 1981 40th reunion this September. Yours will come quicker than you think. And you may look forward to it by then, even if it sounds dismal to you now. I did not attend my 10th. Enjoyed my 20th. And loved my 30th. But it’s not all fun and games. We’ve lost what seems to us to be a lot of our classmates. There are people I did not think knew I existed in high school who I’ve gotten to know and love in the years since.
When I was your age, and well into my college years, I was bemused by my Uncle Harold’s almost, to me, obsession with attending the high school graduations of his niece, nephews, and then especially his great-nieces and great-nephews. I knew he often did go, in part, to be a driver for my grandmother.
But he obviously took great pride and had genuine enthusiasm in turning out, all over the Southeast, to attend high school, and later, college graduations for me, my siblings and my cousins (first, second, whatever level).
This is the first year I think I understand. I have five grown nieces and I was proud of them, of course, when they got their high school diplomas. At least three have completed degrees, and advanced degrees, at the college level. I’ve attended when I could.
Sadly, I could not attend the graduation of the first of my great-nieces/nephews. And I was more disappointed than I anticipated that Mom and I would not be making the drive to Nashville, to sit in the hot sun and listen to a couple hundred names called out as students walked across a platform serving as a stage on the football field of Hendersonville High School.
Until a few weeks ago, we weren’t even sure there would be a ceremony. Once we knew, it was clear Mom would not be able to make the trip. That ended up being a moot point, as I could not have taken Friday off.
Abigail Louise Carr, granddaughter of my sister Pamela and her husband Larry Fagans, already, perhaps, has accomplished more than I have since the Class of ’81 crossed the stage. And she just graduated Friday night. Abbie, as she prefers to be called, has excelled at everything, exhibiting self-discipline and determination, that I envy, to channel her tremendous talents throughout her schooling to date. Earlier this year, we learned Abbie earned a full four-year academic scholarship to Vanderbilt University. I am in awe. And she was salutatorian of her class.
Mom and I were able to watch the ceremony, and hear Abbie’s speech, online. Oh, how things have changed. Uncle Harold would have been so thrilled by this advance in technology. But I don’t think it would have taken the place of the pure joy he got from attending these events in person. I understand now that desire to be present and participate in these milestones. Maybe the past year of isolation and virtual living have changed me. Maybe I’m just getting older. Maybe Abbie’s spirit and drive are inspiring me.
I will leave you with Abbie’s final words to her fellow classmates:
“As we all split paths and begin to pursue all kinds of different things, I offer you one final piece of advice. No matter what you do and no matter where you go, I encourage you all to seek happiness and be the best version of yourself that you can be, or as the wise philosopher Paris Hilton puts it, ‘Don’t be boring and dress cute wherever you go, because life is too short to blend in.’ ”