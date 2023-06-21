The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
As technology advances in our time, it seems that peering through the telescope into deep space and peering through the microscope into atomic and sub-atomic space more and more reach the same conclusion: It looks infinite both directions, at least by human reckoning.
Both out there and in there extend beyond our grasp. The edge is elusive, remaining always ahead of our reach. Humans get lost in the chase.
Infinite is a realm only God knows. After all, He is the only one who is truly infinite. His name revealed to Moses implies as much. God essentially said, “I am ‘I AM’.” The text in Genesis 3:14 records, “God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM’.” Don’t even ask, “I am what?” or “I am who?” It’s just “I AM.” The Hebrew word is “YAHWEH.” It’s called in Biblical studies “the ineffable Name of God,” conveying that He is the eternal, infinite, absolute One.
There is so much comfort to be found in a God whose very being defies reckoning. Such comfort is experienced in His promised blessings such as “peace that passes understanding” (Phil. 4:7), “inexpressible joy” (I Peter 1:8), “unsearchable riches” (Eph. 3:8), “surpassing love” (Eph. 3:19), “unspeakable gift” (II Cor. 9:15), and “eternal life” (John 3:16).
In other words, His blessings exceed our capacity to comprehend in fullness. If God had limits then so would His blessings. It is precisely His infinite being that makes His blessings unbounded and unboundaried. It’s the essence of believing that “nothing is impossible with God” (Mt. 19:26/Lk. 1:37).
Aren’t you glad that God is infinite? That is why we can rest assured His blessings never have to be rationed or regulated. They are inexhaustible. The well of His grace is deeper and wider than we can probe.
As Paul says in I Corinthians 2:9, “Eye has not seen, nor has ear heard, nor has entered into the heart of man all that God has prepared for those who love Him.”
But in it all, the most awesome truth is that He who is infinite has made Himself known in and through Jesus Christ. In Jesus God’s presence can be seen, heard, approached, touched and experienced. When we couldn’t find God, He came and found us. Moreover, He found us so we could find Him.
Glimpses of God’s infinite being can be seen through the telescope and microscope, but His presence is up close and personal in Jesus. Colossians 1:19 and 2:9 say, “It was the Father’s good pleasure for all the fullness to dwell in Him…..In Him the fullness of Deity dwells in bodily form.” So, meet Jesus; meet God. And by the way, don’t forget, Jesus said, “Before Abraham was, I AM” (John 8:58).
Ed Clevinger is minister at Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
