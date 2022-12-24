Check

(Contributed/Autumn Baggett-Griggs) 

KINGSPORT — For her 28th birthday, Autumn Baggett-Griggs wanted to support her new community by working to eliminate student lunch debt in Kingsport City Schools.

Originally from Troy, Alabama, Baggett-Griggs and her wife moved to Kingsport in September to be closer to family, and she currently works as a product marketing analyst for EAB. Baggett-Griggs found her inspiration for the fundraiser after seeing videos on TikTok of people calling in to pay off students' debts. 

