KINGSPORT — For her 28th birthday, Autumn Baggett-Griggs wanted to support her new community by working to eliminate student lunch debt in Kingsport City Schools.
Originally from Troy, Alabama, Baggett-Griggs and her wife moved to Kingsport in September to be closer to family, and she currently works as a product marketing analyst for EAB. Baggett-Griggs found her inspiration for the fundraiser after seeing videos on TikTok of people calling in to pay off students' debts.
Each year she hosts a fundraiser around her birthday, but she wanted to make the effort local this year.
“I’ve always been really passionate about education and I figured I had to start somewhere,” she said. “Just on a whim, I called and asked the bookkeeper of Kingsport City Schools about the lunch debt and if I could pay some of it.”
The bookkeeper informed her that the KCS lunch debt exceeded $15,000. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were granted federal waivers with temporary access to free school meals through theFamilies First Coronavirus Response Act, which expired in September. This debt has accumulated since the start of the school year.
According to theKCSwebsite, meal prices for students for lunch or breakfast could range anywhere from $1.75 to $3.
At the beginning of December, Baggett-Griggs started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $15,881 by Christmas. Since the start of the fundraiser, she has delivered two checks for a total of $900 to the administrative office.
Her passion for this project stems from her own childhood and awareness of the struggles that come with lunch debt.
“I grew up in a low-income area, and I’ve seen just how hard it is to be a kid and hear your account is past due and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Baggett-Griggs mentioned. “You’re a 10-year-old and you have to eat lunch. There were times when I had outstanding lunch debt, and the shame that comes with that is really not great. I just didn’t want to feel like that.”
As of Dec. 20, the fundraiser has amassed $2,748 with 65 listed donors. Baggett-Griggs mentioned she will deliver the remaining balance after Christmas when KCS offices open up again and as GoFundMe transfers the money to her.
She concluded with a call to action for the community to support the cause and consider reinstating the free meal program.
“As free meal programs ended in the summer, the debt has accumulated fast, and it’s obvious that families here can’t afford to pay for this,” said Baggett-Griggs. “Policymakers need to face these numbers and see that this problem is big, it’s urgent, and it isn’t going away. It takes a village to raise children, but it shouldn’t take a GoFundMe to feed them.”