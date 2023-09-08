Adversities often test people’s faith. Moving to Florida (in 2021 when the market was crazy) has tested mine. My husband and I prayed for guidance on which movers and house to choose. However, the selected moving company (having a Christian motto) lied to get my business, committed fraud, then outsourced my contract to another company that extorted more money to deliver my possessions — which arrived stained, chipped or broken. The expensive items were missing, and the company’s requirements to receive reimbursement made it impossible to collect.

I’m not sure what God wanted to teach us through that monetary and material loss, but the moving experience got worse. The negligent inspector okayed the house, but it was so moldy and damaged that we couldn’t live there for months. We had to cut walls, remove and replace everything inside. The broken sprinkler system and missing pool heater contributed to the list of deception.





Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. Email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you