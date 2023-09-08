Adversities often test people’s faith. Moving to Florida (in 2021 when the market was crazy) has tested mine. My husband and I prayed for guidance on which movers and house to choose. However, the selected moving company (having a Christian motto) lied to get my business, committed fraud, then outsourced my contract to another company that extorted more money to deliver my possessions — which arrived stained, chipped or broken. The expensive items were missing, and the company’s requirements to receive reimbursement made it impossible to collect.
I’m not sure what God wanted to teach us through that monetary and material loss, but the moving experience got worse. The negligent inspector okayed the house, but it was so moldy and damaged that we couldn’t live there for months. We had to cut walls, remove and replace everything inside. The broken sprinkler system and missing pool heater contributed to the list of deception.
After praying earnestly for direction, we were expecting God to lead us to a nice house. My faith was tested because I felt betrayed. Why would the Lord guide me to pick a dishonest moving company and misrepresented house, causing so much stress and regret? The last thing we wanted was an overpriced fixer-upper requiring a lot of time, effort and even more money to restore.
When I pleaded with God to give me insight and confirm that I didn’t misread His direction, He spoke to my mind, “You asked me to guide you to your new home. I guided the Israelites to their new home, and after seeing their opposition, they complained and rebelled. Are you going to do the same?” His questioning my trust in Him made me determined to persevere, but I did so with tears.
Then, less than two months after we finally finished rebuilding, Hurricane Ian flooded our entire house — the only house on our side of the street. It’s difficult to understand or accept God’s will during the storms in our lives, and to foresee any good. Trying to find reasons for our troubles is frustrating because we may never know. Job never knew, but he endured his trials, and was rewarded afterward.
Yet, in hindsight, some people can perceive the eventual good. Joseph experienced injustices and his faith remained steadfast. He understood that his brothers intended to harm him, but God intended it for good, to accomplish His plan (Genesis 50:20). Joseph’s story reveals that God allows sinful actions to occur, to accomplish His plans. Scripture also teaches how to live in this broken world with deceitful people. I admire Joseph for persevering in his faith through his unfair circumstances.
In Romans 1:17 we read, “The righteous will live by faith.” This means our faith determines our actions when we encounter adversity. Do we get mad at God, forget our faith, and become bitter? Or do we exercise our faith and remind ourselves of God’s goodness in the past, and try to remain hopeful?
Exercising our faith takes effort and requires patience. Faith is not the absence of fear or discouragement. Instead, faith is bringing our heartaches, questions and negative emotions to the Lord because of our beliefs. It’s believing that God is sovereign and trustworthy.
I wish I knew the reason why God led us to buy this house. Even though it is still being repaired, I’m grateful for God’s provision, despite our awful experiences. We have a wonderful church, and our pastor and several church members waded to our house after the hurricane, offering shelter and help. Other members gifted us with food, labor and money.
The Lord never promised me a life of ease or comfort, not even in retirement. But He loves us and knows our future, and what’s best for everyone. Furthermore, He has the power to turn our present troubles into something good, so our trials can become testimonies, like Joseph’s.
How has adversity affected your faith?
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. Email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.