CHURCH HILL – The long awaited grand opening of Church hill's Derrick Park splash pad has been scheduled for the evening of April 30, with the first full day of operation to be May 1.
Mayor Dennis Deal told his board Tuesday he'd been considering an opening date at the same time as the city pool, which is Memorial day weekend.
Alderman Keith Gibson, who chaired the park committee that planned the recent $500,000 Derrick Park upgrades, asked if it would be possible to open the splash pad about a month before the pool.
Derrick Park's new $260,000 splash pad was completed last July, but hasn't been opened yet due to the pandemic. Derrick Park is located off of Ordnance Drive behind Church Hill's Food City store.
"Open that thing a month before the pool"
Deal agreed that opening the splash pad a month earlier is a better plan to keep city employees from getting into a rush preparing the pool and splash pad for a Memorial Weekend opening.
“Since it (the splash pad) has been winterized, I don't think it will take very long to open it up,” Deal said. “If weather permits we would really like to open that thing a month before the pool, because we are bogged down cleaning that pool up to get it open. I don't think it would take many days to open the splash pad up."
Deal added, "It would work for the city better, an dour public works, because we've got to spend a lot of man hours over there to get that pool open.”
The BMA agreed to host an April 30 grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.
"These kids are already playing on the equipment"
On Tuesday the BMA also approved the low bid for the engineered wood fiber safety material to be installed as a playing surface on Derrick Park's new playground equipment.
The low bid of $6,994 by Bliss products was approved by the BMA. The other two bids were Mulch Outfitters at $10,650 and Outdoor Recreation for $7,457.
In February the BMA rejected the lone bid of $10,750 from Mulch Outfitters, and re-advertised for bids.
City Recorder Josh Russell said he anticipates it will take about two weeks of the engineered wood fiber to be delivered, and it will be installed by city employees.
“We've got to get this mulch in place because these kids are already playing on the equipment,” Deal said.
Other Derrick Park improvements included new picnic shelters, an amphitheater, and the purchase of property and ball fields from the local VFW for an expansion to the west side of the park.
Should splash pad be available for rental?
Gibson told the board he had also been asked by members of the public if the splash pad will be available for rent for special occasions such as birthday parties.
Deal suggested the board discuss that issue at its April workshop, although he said it wouldn't be as easy to manage splash pad rental as the pool, which has traditionally rented out for parties. The pool has staff and is fenced in, whereas the splash pad is in the open.
“I guess we could use the scenario of the pool, but I don't know how, with that open area, if somebody came and got on it … we've got staff over at the pool we won't have at the splash pad,” Deal said. “If I was standing over there, and someone was renting it, and a kid got on it, there's no way I'd go tell the kid to get off. That kid's dad probably paid taxes to put it there too.”