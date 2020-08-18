CHURCH HILL — The COVID-19 outbreak at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center appears to be nearly under control, with only two active cases being reported among residents as of Monday.
The Tennessee Department of Health said Friday the number of COVID-associated deaths that have occurred at the Church Hill nursing home is up to eight.
CHHCRC Administrator Gina Harris said Monday that the nursing home completed mass testing on all residents and continues to test all employees weekly per the governor’s mandate issued in June.
According to Harris’ report, as of Monday, 58 residents have recovered from COVID-19, two residents are considered active COVID cases and 18 residents had negative tests.
Harris said all family members have been notified of their loved one’s test results, progress and recovery.
As of Monday, 28 employees have recovered from COVID-19 and have since returned to work. Another five employees have active cases and are currently quarantined at home until released by the Department of Health.
Every Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health updates a COVID-19 statistics page for long-term care facility data.
As of Friday, the state was reporting that out of 90 residents, the CHHCRC had recorded a total of 65 resident cases, eight COVID-associated resident deaths, 52 residents recovered and 30 staff member COVID cases.
“We continue to work with our facility medical director and the state of Tennessee Department of Health,” Harris told the Times News on Monday.
“We are following the guidelines and recommendations of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Medical Director, State Infection Preventionist and the Centers for Disease Control as we continue through this process. All staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment while on duty,” she said.
Harris added, “Residents are requested to wear a mask when out of their rooms in the hallways or lobby area. Residents with active COVID virus reside on our COVID unit per current CDC guidelines until they are recovered.”
Tennessee Department of Health is reporting that statewide 363 facilities had at least one positive COVID-19 case. A total of 2,607 residents have tested positive statewide, with 382 COVID-associated deaths and 2,426 staff cases.
On July 28, CHHCRC reported 13 employees and 19 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and by Aug. 5 the number of resident cases had increased to 36.
Dr. David Kirschke, who is the regional medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, said earlier this month that infected employees who don’t have symptoms were the most likely cause of the COVID-19 outbreak at CHHCRC.
Kirschke noted that the COVID-19 outbreak at CHHCRC was the largest in the region.
The Times News asked Harris on Monday what she would say to family and friends of residents who might be concerned that another outbreak could take place.
Harris said, “Our facility will continue to monitor our residents and staff to ensure all appropriate screening is conducted and will monitor as needed/necessary. We work in full cooperation with the state and CDC to ensure all guidelines are being followed daily.”