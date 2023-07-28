Music
• Brian Burchfield will sing Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 7276 Hwy. 11W, Bean Station; Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at The Lord’s Tabernacle, 1108 Arnold Road, Greeneville; Sunday at 4 p.m. at Greene Ridge Freewill Baptist Church, 1182 Greene Ridge Loop, Afton; and Monday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Worship Center, 302 Park St., Greeneville.
• Browder’s Chapel Church will host a special singing with Terry Terrell Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. The church is located at 538 Browder’s Chapel Road (off Bloomingdale Pike).
Services
• Tony Peters will sing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Speers Ferry Church.
• The McPherson Family will sing and Caleb Kitzmiller will preach Sunday at the 11 a.m. service at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road (across from Miller Perry School). There will be no evening service.
• T.J. Hood will preach and The Holbrook Family will sing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
• Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Greg Collins preaching at both services Sunday.
• Global Missionaries Drs. Hong and Esther Yang will minister Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at Evangel Family Worship Center, located at 1928 Bloomingdale Road.
Homecoming
• Midway Baptist Church in Gate City, Virginia, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. Chuck Grimm will preach, and Brian Birchfield will sing.
• Reservoir Road Baptist Church, 1817 Seaver Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. with Jarrett Wyatt preaching and Joey Strickler singing. All past members and friends are invited to attend.
• Hermon United Methodist Church, 5395 E. Carters Valley Road, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray Amos Sr. preaching.
Decoration
• Decoration at Pierson Cemetery will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. Pastor Travis Pierson will preach.
Revival
• Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Gate City, Virginia, will hold a revival starting Monday at 7 p.m. nightly. James Holcomb and Mickey Gibson will preach.
• Pastor James O. Hagy Memorial Holy Ghost Revival will be held at Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, at 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Evangelist Bobby Bryant will preach.
Camp Meeting
• The 204th Sulphur Springs Camp Meeting, hosted by Sulphur Springs Methodist Church, will be held Aug. 6-9 at 6:30 p.m. nightly with Rev. Angela Pleasants preaching. Daily missions emphasis is The River Ministry for Women in Johnson City. Please bring toiletries and place items in barrels at the back of the campshed. Financial donations are welcome too. There will be an ice cream social after the Monday night service. The church is located at 1432 Gray Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough. Child care is available. Call 423-753-5631 to arrange child care or for more information about the camp meeting.
Bible School
• Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., will host a Bible School Sunday from 3-5 p.m.
Community
• First Free Will Baptist Church, 208 Maple Avenue, Church Hill, will host a yard sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. A large variety of items will be for sale. Breakfast items and lunch will be available for purchase also.
• Midfield Free Will Baptist Church, 1801 Granby Road, Kingsport, will hold a barbecue fundraiser Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. Donations only. All proceeds will support the walk-a-thon for the Free Will Baptist International Missions.
• Gray United Methodist Church will have a free meal Thursday for anyone wanting one. The church still offers a drive-through option but invites participants, weather permitting, and sit at the tables outside the church. Menu is grilled chicken, corn on the cob, tomatoes, cucumbers, rolls and dessert. All are welcome.
• Foggy Valley “All Shook Up” will debut at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport Aug. 4-20. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. For reservations and information, call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the LampLight website at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
• Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil St., will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2-4 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, snow cones and music provided by The Appalachian Trail Band.
• McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church will have a yard sale Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. tp 2 p.m. at the church, located at 430 Church Road, Church Hill. The sale is sponsored by the Children’s Department.
• Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
• Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
• Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
• Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
• Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.