Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Power Church, 909 N. North St., Johnson City; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Eternal Truth Church, 4860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Three Springs Baptist Church, 7009 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport.
Mike and Dottie will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Ernie Couch and Revival will perform in concert Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at Arcadia United Methodist Church.
Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band will perform Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. Tickets for the 2023 “Brighter The Light Tour” stop in Kingsport are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.gaither.com.
Services
Gary Gilliam will preach and Joyful Journey will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Speers Ferry Church. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Terry and Kelly Begley singing Sunday and Chuck Grimm preaching. No evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. John Lauger preaching at both services Sunday.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
B’nai Sholom Congregation, 2510 Blountville Highway in Bristol, will have Rosh Hashanah services. Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. First Day Rosh Hashanah service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Second Day Rosh Hashanah service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Tashlich service (weather permitting) will be held at Steel Creek Park following the conclusion of services. Bring a picnic lunch (park admission $2 per car). Erev Shabbat Shuvah service will be held at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 22. For more information call 423-323-7596.
Homecoming
Sullivan Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10:15 a.m. with Chosen Road leading the service. Dinner under the tent will be at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy. 11-W, 214 Stony Point Road in Surgoinsville, will celebrate its 118th homecoming on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. There will be special music beginning 10:30 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m., with a covered dish fellowship dinner to follow the service.
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will celebrate 74 years of ministry at homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 17. Church members will sing at 10 a.m. and Preston Patrick from Chimney Top Baptist Church will preach at 11 a.m. Dinner will follow the service.
Community
Living Praise Church, 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, will host a church rummage sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
Amis Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Ice Cream Supper from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday around and in the fellowship hall of the church. The event will include hamburgers, cheese dogs, corn dogs, ice cream, homemade ice cream, cake walks, an auction, and games for children. The church is located at 122 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville.
Elm Springs Community Church, Church Hill, will host a country breakfast Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 215 Montgomery Ave. in Church Hill, will have a free food pantry on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport. Donna Mann will speak on “Experience the Joy of Belonging.” Registration at 10:30 a.m.; lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50); program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Reservations are due by Sept. 15 to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a Country Fair on Thursday, Oct. 19. There will be a variety of items to buy including baked goods, canned goods, crafts, Christmas decorations, small gift items and books. You can shop from 10:30-11 a.m. and again after the luncheon, which ends around 1 p.m. This is the group’s only fundraiser for the year. The money is used to pay for speakers, first-time guests, printing invitations and newsletters, and some table decorations. The event will be held at the Food City Press Room on Roller Street.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St., beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information, contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.