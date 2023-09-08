Music

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Power Church, 909 N. North St., Johnson City; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Eternal Truth Church, 4860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Three Springs Baptist Church, 7009 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport.





