ROGERSVILLE — A group of Cherokee High School students spent the past month not only watching new lives emerge, but then learning how to nurture that new life to maturity.
Then they ate some of that new life, but only the vegetables.
Earlier this year, Cherokee special education teacher Carrie Roberts was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Hawkins County Farm Bureau, as well as a $500 grant from the Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture.
The money was used to purchase a butterfly hatching kit, baby chicks, a hatching incubator, chicken coop and materials to build raided beds for a small vegetable garden.
The purpose of the grant is to offer Roberts’ students an in-depth study of life cycles. All the new materials and equipment arrived last month in time for spring hatching and planting.
They started with seven eggs, five of which hatched in their new incubator. They also received five caterpillars, all of which completed the transformation into butterflies.
Students also planted a variety of vegetables in their new raised beds, including lettuce, which has been harvested and helped to make them a salad luncheon.
The raised beds also contain broccoli, jalapenos, bell peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, which won’t begin producing until after the school year ends.
Roberts told the Times News on Monday she will be tending the raised beds this summer and hopefully when school resumes in early August the plants will still be producing and students can literally enjoy the fruits of their labor at that time.
Roberts’ students will also be able to try their hand at some fall crops after the school year begins as well, including pumpkins and sunflowers.
The five chicks are also doing well, and unlike the vegetables, won’t have to worry about eventually becoming someone’s lunch.
“The chicks are in the classroom in a tote, but over the summer I’ll take them home with me, because I have a chicken coop, and I have chickens,” Roberts said. “They have to get their adult feathers before they can go into the coop. They’ll go back into the chicken coop outside our classroom when they’re adults. Our goal is that, if we can get them laying eggs, we can sell those eggs here at the school to the teachers to use that as a fundraiser.”
Of course, that plan relies on the good fortune of some of those chicks being females, which won’t become evident until later.
Either way, these chicks will be living a charmed life in Roberts’ classroom. There is no frying pan in their future.
“I don’t think I could do that to my kids,” Roberts said. “They understand that it happens because we talked about the life cycle, but these are our classroom pets.”
The butterfly farm came with five caterpillars, each of which went into their chrysalis, and then emerged as painted lady butterflies.
“There’s a little tree outside out classroom where I made a little garden, and I only planted flowers that attract butterflies,” Roberts said. “Then when it was time to release the butterflies we released them over the plants. Some of them stuck around for a little while, but then they flew off, but we’re hoping they’ll come back to see us.”
Roberts added, “They knew they couldn’t stay with us forever, and they were pretty excited to see them get released into our little garden.”
Roberts said this program gives her students the experience of not only seeing firsthand how plants, butterflies and chickens grow, but it also allows them to have an active part in facilitating that growth.
“The practicality of the project in my students’ life is also a major perk,” Roberts added. “Learning to grow your own food and beautify your surroundings are life skills they can take with them after high school.”
Roberts recently showed the Director and Assistant Director of Special Education, Angela Jackson and Tammy Gibson, the progress of this project.
“It is important to not only educate our children, but to teach them life skills as well, Jackson said. “We are so proud of Mrs. Roberts and her students.”