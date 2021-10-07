PINEY FLATS — Celebrate the fall season of 1791 at the original capital of the Southwest Territory as Rocky Mount State Historic Site hosts its annual Harvest Festival.
Join the Cobb family and their friends as they celebrate the harvest and the fall season.
Living history tours of the Cobb farm will take place all day.
Demonstrations on site will include: blacksmithing: cooking over the flame of a fireplace; apple butter making; apple cider pressing; and much more.
Stop and smell the biscuits baking in the kitchen or give the apple butter a stir.
There will also be toys and games, including sack races, corn hole and 18th century games that will be available for all ages.
Crafts, including pumpkin painting, Halloween decoration painting, corn shuck dolls, and candle making will be offered for an additional fee.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted for admission and select activities.
Bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds or visit the food trucks (Lettuce Wrap U and Mama's Food Factory) that will be set up throughout the weekend.
New this year
Rocky Mount is hosting the inaugural Pumpkin Wars, during which five contestants will battle it out on Saturday and five more will see if they "make the cut" on Sunday. Each day's winner will then be compared during a final round of judging and one will become the grand winner of the Southwest Territory “Pumpkin Wars of 1791.”
Contestants will have three hours to carve a pumpkin with the theme of the day. Pumpkins will be provided to entrants, along with a basic carving tool kit. But contestants are encouraged to bring their own special tools.
Registration for each day's five slots is first-come, first-served and hopefuls can sign up in advance by calling (423) 538-7396 or going online at rockymountmuseum.com to fill out an entry form and pay the $5 entry fee.
The pumpkin carving contest will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.