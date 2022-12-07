BRISTOL, Va. — The song “We Built This City” by Starship played on as Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, looked over the podium at the Bristol Casino facility on Wednesday. He stood just a few feet from the ceremonial dirt he and casino and state leaders would later shovel with shiny guitar-necked shovels as part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking event.

“We thought this one was appropriate — ‘We Built this City,’” Lucas said.

