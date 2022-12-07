BRISTOL, Va. — The song “We Built This City” by Starship played on as Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, looked over the podium at the Bristol Casino facility on Wednesday. He stood just a few feet from the ceremonial dirt he and casino and state leaders would later shovel with shiny guitar-necked shovels as part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking event.
“We thought this one was appropriate — ‘We Built this City,’” Lucas said.
Lucas might have just been referring to the rock ‘n’ roll reference in the song — or maybe he was thinking of the future that Hard Rock is helping build in Bristol, Virginia.
Hard Rock leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the over $500 million project on Wednesday. The permanent facility will bring a two-story casino with 1,300 slot machines and 50 table games to Bristol, Virginia, casino leaders said at the groundbreaking. The final project will also include two hotel towers, an indoor and outdoor pool, a “Body Rock” fitness center, a spa and more. Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Live venue will offer 1,800 seats with space for more than 2,000 general admission guests.
As for retail and restaurants, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol will include a Rock Shop as well as a Council Oak Steakhouse, Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Constant Grind and a large food hall.
Room to grow
Phase one of the project, Lucas said, is set for completion in the spring or summer of 2024. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino President Allie Evangelista said she looks for the project to reach completion in June or July of 2024.
However, the figures for slot machines and table games had backed down to 1,300 slot machines and 50 table games from the previously projected 2,700 slot machines and 100 table games at the future permanent facility. Lucas said the reason for the projected reduction is part impact from COVID-19 and part taking the time to see what is needed at the facility.
“Some of that is lessons learned through COVID, where we had less machines and I think we figured we maybe don't need them,” Lucas said. “The other advantage we have though is a lot of space to expand. We are about to add 63 games to the existing (temporary) facility and we can do the same thing with the permanent. If we find we need more games, we have space to do that.”
Evangelista said early talks have included adding more hotel rooms if Hard Rock leaders see a need.
“When we build a facility this big, we look at phase one and two because the land we have here is large and we can grow,” Evangelista said. “But I think the most important thing here is to listen and see what our community is telling us by results and evaluate them and develop phase two on that. Potential additional hotel rooms is something we’ve talked about since day one. That might be something that comes up, and other entertainment venue opportunities.”
For now, the building is half temporary casino, half construction zone.
Lucas said bulldozers will soon be on site demolishing the former JC Penney and Sears building areas. The former Sears automotive building is almost completely a memory as construction vehicles have been at work on the east end of the former mall building, taking down the tan-colored bricks that were once part of the mall.
Building on success
The groundbreaking included more than just talks of bricks and mortar and shiny guitar shovel hybrids used to break dirt under a tent at the facility. (A precursor to the smashing of guitars in place of cutting ribbons, as seen at most Hard Rock grand openings.) Country music memorabilia such as a pair of Carrie Underwood’s boots and Kenny Chesney guitars lined the perimeter of the tent-covered groundbreaking. An electric guitar made completely out of chocolate by the Kingsport business Eat My Art also drew looks from event attendees.
The casino generated more than $14 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in October, according to the Virginia Lottery. The AGR roughly matched what the temporary casino reported in September and was more than the $12 million reported in July, the casino’s first month of operation. The facility saw more than $37 million played there during its first 10 days when it opened on July 8.
Hard Rock leaders believe the momentum the casino has already garnered in the region and beyond is only the beginning for the permanent facility.
“It’s definitely exceeded our expectations,” Lucas said. “I think the temporary facility being so nice was an important component to get customers that were going to other casinos to see this as a viable option and not just a convenience play with no amenities. I think a lot of people thought we were just going to take a section of the mall and just throw some machines and tables in there and be done with it. That’s just not who we are as a company.”
Evangelista announced at the groundbreaking the Bristol casino has shelled out over $33 million in jackpot winnings so far at the temporary casino, which, casino officials said has seen over 600,000 visitors since its opening in July.
“It’s unbelievable that only five months ago we were opening the doors up to the temporary facility and we were greeted with the most warm welcome from the community,” she said. “It’s a really good thing to make (the groundbreaking on the permanent facility) official because that means we’re now building.
“We will be ready in the summer of 2024. Our team members are excited and so are our guests who have been waiting and really anxious to see the final product and call this Hard Rock.”