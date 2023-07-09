BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. — Two businesses, one on each side of the state line, serve some winners and losers from the Bristol Casino. But both said gamblers are not a major portion of their business.
In Tennessee, the Uncle Sam’s Loan Office pawn shop owner and operator said most of its customers are everyday folks and retirees trying to make ends meet, although casino gamblers do business at the pawn shop.
The Virginia jewelry- and-gold business owner, who runs Lucky Lady Gold and Jewelry Exchange, said he probably gets more business from casino patrons than pawn shops. He hopes to capitalize on his close proximity to the Bristol Casino once it transforms into a Hard Rock with a hotel and entertainment venue.
On the other hand, he said he also hopes to cater more to weddings and is located in the same strip mall as a wedding gown retailer.
LUCKY LADY
“I opened up because of the casino,” said Adam Trotter, owner of Lucky Lady and a Tennessee resident who with his wife opened the business about two years ago in small strip mall across from a Wendy’s. The casino opened a year ago today.
Luck Lady’s, 403 Gate City Highway, is across the street from where the Hard Rock hotel will be located.
“I’m not a pawn shop,” Trotter said of his business. “I’m a jewelry store is what I am that buys (and sells) gold.”
He said the business, which recently expanded into an indoor space at Tri-Cities Flea Market near Bluff City, is growing “due to our marketing, not necessarily because of the casino.”
However, once Hard Rock is fully in place, he said he hopes to work with the casino to do marketing that will pop up on people’s smart phones while on the casino property.
The Hard Rock will be a walk across the street from his business, and the cell phone ads that pop up in selected geographical areas are called geofencing.
“We’ve been gold traders for a while,” he said, adding that the business pays more than many gold buyers by paying 84% versus 60% of retail.
He said foreign gamblers, who by federal law are limited to taking $10,000 out of the country, may come in his business and buy $100,000 in jewelry. He said casino winners also will buy gold or silver bullion.
“We’ve had winners come in here and buy,” he said.
He also said it is “borderline irritating” when people ask him if he making a fortune off gamblers down on their luck, saying the business is not taking advantage of losing gamblers.
UNCLE SAM’S
On the Tennessee side of Bristol at Uncle Sam’s at 614 State St., second- generation owner Cheryl Brown and third- generation manager Jacob “Jake” Stufflestreet, her son, said they don’t see a lot of casino patrons but do have gambling winners and losers come through their door.
Brown’s father owned the business, and she’s been involved with it since 1984 although she’s technically retired and living in Florida.
“I had a local who said, ‘I went to the casino and lost $2,000’ and had to pay his electric bill,” Brown said, adding that the customer later returned to buy the pawned items back.
On the flip side, her son said a customer with items in pawn came in and said he was getting his items out of pawn with money he won at the casino.
“We had one guy who pawned stuff to gamble,” Stufflestreet said. “I think he came back.” The manger said he’s not sure if the customer won gambling or just came back when he got paid.
Brown said her brother usually goes to the casino when he visits, although Stufflestreet said he doesn’t go there even though he is local.
“I went out there once with my brother when he came to visit,” Brown said, recalling seeing license plates from across the United States.
At Uncle Sam’s, items pawned and not picked up or sold outright range from guitars, fiddles and other musical instruments to power tools, jewelry, DVDs and CDs.
“We’re the poor man’s bank,” Brown said, adding that about two out of three customers who pawn something will return to retrieve it after they receive their retirement check, pay check or other money.
She also said the casino is only the latest gambling in Bristol.
“We’ve had plenty of people pawn for Bingo,” Brown said.
She said the pawn shop is still doing good business but has downsized. A billiards hall is opening in roughly half of what used to be the Uncle Sam’s storefront.