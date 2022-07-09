BRISTOL — Colette Turner has transplanted roots that run more than three decades deep in the region.
The new Hard Rock assistant food and beverage manager said she is loving the challenge and excitement of launching eateries at the new casino.
“I fell in love with the area,” said Turner, the assistant food and beverage manager at the temporary facility that will become the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “I’ve been in Bristol right at 30 years.”
Turner, who joined the casino on May 5, was born in Kentucky but mostly grew up in Olympia, Washington, until she and her parents moved to Wise County in Southwest Virginia. She graduated from J.J. Kelly High School.
Turner went back to Washington but returned to the Tri-Cities after about two years and hasn’t left since.
Eventually, she said, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol will have up to 13 restaurants or eateries at the facility at the former Bristol Mall site. For now, however, Turner said the operation has three dining options, including one open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
SHE’S WORKED IN KINGSPORT
Most recently, Turner was assistant manager at the Kingsport Panera Bread. She has held a series of positions in her food service career, including a shift supervisor at a Tri-Cities steakhouse. She said she loved her time at Panera and working for the manager there.
“I started as a server,” Turner said, adding that she then became a bartender and then an assistant manager in her career.
“I’ve opened a restaurant before, but not in a casino,” Turner said.
THREE FOOD OPTIONS
Turner said the casino currently has three options for food: Brick’d, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and serves items such as pizza, jalapeno poppers and mozzarella cheese sticks; Grab and Go, which features sandwiches, salads, fruits and yogurt; and a full-service restaurant named Mr. Lucky’s, operating from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Primarily, I’m over Brick’d and Grab and Go,” Turner said. When the permanent casino opens in the summer of 2024, she said, the plan is that Mr. Lucky’s and Brick’d “will be going away” to make way for the new eateries.
“Something I’ve learned in the casino world: Things change every 32 seconds,” Turner said.
TWO FOOD DIFFERENCES
Turner said that the Hard Rock’s food operations are different in at least two ways as compared to many other casinos.
One difference, she said, is that unlike most casinos, the Bristol one has restaurants and other food services separated from the casino floor. That way, she said, families can come to Hard Rock and eat with their younger children. By law, no one younger than 21 is allowed on the casino floor.
The other difference, she added, is that the menus include a certain Southern staple.
“We have on our menu something many don’t: soup beans and cornbread,” she said. “We get to know the local flavor.”
Turner said she has no problem with that since she’s worked about three decades in the Tri-Cities food business. She also said the casino food services are working on menus with taste testing and would consider adding or taking away items based on how customers react.
ONE COMPANY WITH WORLDWIDE LOCATIONS, BENEFITS
In operating a team member dining operation to serve the growing number of employees at the casino, Turner said she doesn’t know of any problems procuring food, although the post-COVID world from time to time has made finding some items difficult.
And thanks to the benefits and opportunities for transfers among Hard Rock properties, she said filling positions hasn’t proven too difficult, considering the current food industry situation.
“It is a bit of a challenge. In food and beverages, it always is a bit of a challenge,” Turner said. “We are paying above industry standard in the area.”
Turner said she waited a week to give her notice at Panera so her manager was back from vacation and she could give her notice in person, not over the phone or to somebody other than her manager. Turner said she’s relatively well known in the region’s food service industry and that the post-COVID-19 economy still is difficult for hiring events, such as the one held June 25 at the casino site.
However, Turner said Hard Rock is not trying to recruit employees of other Tri-Cities businesses.
“We’re trying not to poach other restaurants’ employees,” Turner said. However, if asked, Turner said she tells potential employees that, aside from pay higher than most such jobs in the region, full-time slots the casino is seeking to fill include medical, dental, 401(k) retirement and pet insurance.
In addition, she said Hard Rock gives the opportunity for employees to apply for open job postings among locations worldwide, including standalone restaurants as well as casinos. Turner said she looks forward to visiting some of the other sites to learn more about food services there and to enjoy the experience of simply being a customer.