BRISTOL, Va. — If you haven’t already, you need to meet Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President Allie Evangelista — or at least Virginia Business magazine believes you should.

Evangelista has been named one of Virginia Business’ 100 People to Meet in 2023, according to the magazine. The annual list includes the commonwealth’s top leaders in industries of all sorts — from health care to education and beyond — and now, within Virginia’s growing casino and gaming industry.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video