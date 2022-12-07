Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Casino Bristol, has been named one of Virginia Business’ 100 People to Meet in 2023. The annual list includes the commonwealth’s top leaders in industries of all sorts.
Marina Waters/Bristol Now
Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista talks with members of the media while Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas listens at the temporary casino's summer opening.
BRISTOL, Va. — If you haven’t already, you need to meet Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President Allie Evangelista — or at least Virginia Business magazine believes you should.
Evangelista has been named one of Virginia Business’ 100 People to Meet in 2023, according to the magazine. The annual list includes the commonwealth’s top leaders in industries of all sorts — from health care to education and beyond — and now, within Virginia’s growing casino and gaming industry.
Evangelista is the first-ever president of Virginia’s very first casino, located at the former mall location in Bristol.
Evangelista is originally from Brazil and served as a housekeeper when she first arrived in the U.S. She then worked her way through the hospitality industry. However, her career path took a turn toward the gaming industry when she visited a Missouri casino for the first time.
She gained her gaming experience as an assistant slot operations manager in Missouri in 2006 and later through various leadership roles at an Iowa casino and later the Hollywood Gaming and Racetrack property in Ohio. Most recently, she served as the vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Maryland, until Bristol and Hard Rock came calling.
The Bristol Casino’s temporary facility opened in July with the permanent facility set for completion in the spring or summer of 2024. The casino will officially celebrate the groundbreaking on Wednesday.
The final project, which is expected to cost more than $300 million, will also include two hotel towers, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live venue and a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue, along with multiple restaurants and bars, shops, convention space and more.