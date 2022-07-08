The temporary Bristol Casino will open at the former Bristol Mall site on July 8.

“This is just one way Hard Rock is choosing to serve the community we’re a part of,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, in the release.

The Overlook across from BMS will have 165 houses and townhomes.

Gaming and Gambling Glossary

Below are a few gaming and gambling terms you might here on a casino floor:

Snake eyes: Rolling two ones with the dice.

Bet: A single wager of money on a game.

Bankroll: Your amount of money set aside for gambling.

Action: The play on the casino floor.

Ante: A bet before each player receives their cards.

Cage: The location of the casino cashiers.

Carousel: When a group of slot machines is arranged in a circular formation.

Cold: A losing streak. This can apply to a player, a table or a machine.

Craps: A shooter rolls the dice while others can bet on different results during the game. It’s usually offers one of the most exciting atmospheres on the casino floor.

Dog: Short for underdog. This is the team which bookmakers assume will lose the game.

Double Down: A bet of equal size to an initial bet.

Face Cards: Any card with a face on it — kings, queens, and jacks.

George: A generous tipper

Hot: A winning streak.

High Roller or "whale”: someone who bets a high dollar amount.

Hit: Taking another card.

Jackpot: A jackpot is the largest available prize.

Loose: A machine that will pay out generously.

On tilt: A gambler that has reacted to losing after playing uncontrollably and wild.

Pigeon: A gambler who doesn’t know what they’re doing.

Progressive Jackpot: A slot machine that has a prize that increases progressively with every play.

Beginner’s Luck: someone new to gambling who is on a winning streak.

Tapping Out: A player is done playing and betting. It can also be when a player has completely lost their bankroll.

Chips: Tokens that represent money

Classic slots or Fruit Machine: The first slot machines. They have three reels and many use fruit as symbols.

Dime: A bet of $1,000.

Nickel: A bet of $500.