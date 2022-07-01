What was your first job? Reporter for a local newspaper in the town where I lived and went to school in South Africa.
How did you get your first job? Other than wanting to serve in the South African Police Service, I was passionate about writing, was the editor of my school magazine and wrote poetry. I saw an opportunity and applied for the position.
How long did you work there? Only three months, I was more interested in becoming a police officer.
How much were you paid? Too long ago to remember exactly, if I had to convert the South African currency into dollars it would be next to nothing.
Tell us a bit about the job. I got to meet a lot of interesting people and was able to write interesting articles.
What did you love about the job? Being creative and seeing my articles and photographs being published.
What did you hate about the job? Nothing, I don’t ever hate anything.
What do you do now? I am the Director of Security at HRHC Bristol.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Do not let outside influences, influence what you feel or think inside your heart and mind, do not let outside influences, influence who you are and what you are capable of, always believe in yourself.