Hard Rock Sportsbook has expanded its footprint into the Volunteer State.
The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available in Tennessee and Indiana, Hard Rock Digital announced in a press release on Tuesday. According to the release, Hard Rock Sportsbook plans to engage its players with integrated in-person and online experiences with a focus on making "the Hard Rock experience available on the go, anytime, anywhere."
“We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee,” said Marlon Goldstein, Hard Rock Digital executive managing director and CEO, in the release. “The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market.”
The Hard Rock Sportsbook app offers promotions, fast deposits and withdrawals, and hundreds of games and props to bet each day along with same game parlays and prop parlays, the release said. Hard Rock Sportsbook has also introduced the Mystery Wheel, a new interactive rewards experience where players can earn up to $5,000 in free bets as well as in-app streaming.
The app is available for download through the App Store (for iOS users) or the Google PlayStore (Android users) and can be utilized by fans physically located within Arizona, Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia with plans to expand to additional states soon.
Tennessee has three Hard Rock Cafes located in Nashville, Memphis and Pigeon Forge and is in close proximity to the Bristol Casino located just across the Virginia state line.
Hard Rock Sportsbook opened Virginia’s first-ever retail sportsbook location on July 8 at the temporary Bristol Casino, which will transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol set for completion around May 2024.