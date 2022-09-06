Hard Rock Sportsbook has expanded its footprint into the Volunteer State.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available in Tennessee and Indiana, Hard Rock Digital announced in a press release on Tuesday. According to the release, Hard Rock Sportsbook plans to engage its players with integrated in-person and online experiences with a focus on making "the Hard Rock experience available on the go, anytime, anywhere."

