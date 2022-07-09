Below are a few gaming and gambling terms you might here on a casino floor:
Snake eyes: Rolling two ones with the dice.
Bet: A single wager of money on a game.
Bankroll: Your amount of money set aside for gambling.
Action: The play on the casino floor.
Ante: A bet before each player receives their cards.
Cage: The location of the casino cashiers.
Carousel: When a group of slot machines is arranged in a circular formation.
Cold: A losing streak. This can apply to a player, a table or a machine.
Craps: A shooter rolls the dice while others can bet on different results during the game. It’s usually offers one of the most exciting atmospheres on the casino floor.
Dog: Short for underdog. This is the team which bookmakers assume will lose the game.
Double Down: A bet of equal size to an initial bet.
Face Cards: Any card with a face on it — kings, queens, and jacks.
George: A generous tipper
Hot: A winning streak.
High Roller or "whale”: Someone who bets a high dollar amount.
Hit: Taking another card.
Jackpot: A jackpot is the largest available prize.
Loose: A machine that will pay out generously.
On tilt: A gambler that has reacted to losing after playing uncontrollably and wild.
Pigeon: A gambler who doesn’t know what they’re doing.
Progressive Jackpot: A slot machine that has a prize that increases progressively with every play.
Rolling bones: Playing craps, tossing the dice
Beginner’s Luck: someone new to gambling who is on a winning streak.
Tapping Out: A player is done playing and betting. It can also be when a player has completely lost their bankroll.
Vig: Vig, or vigorish, is the cut or amount charged by a sportsbook for taking a bet, also known as juice in slang terms.
Chips: Tokens that represent money
Classic slots or Fruit Machine: The first slot machines. They have three reels and many use fruit as symbols.
Dime: A bet of $1,000.
Nickel: A bet of $500.