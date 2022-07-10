BRISTOL — After working in education for 17 years, Michele Fick decided she needed a change, so she switched careers and now works for the new Hard Rock Casino in Bristol.
Fick is the executive assistant to the president of the casino, Allie Evangelista. She is in charge of things like making Evangelista’s appointments and meeting with organizations on her behalf.
Fick worked as an educator for 17 years, with nine spent teaching eighth-grade math in Sullivan County.
“Personally, I needed a change of pace,” Fick said. “I wanted to broaden my horizons, and this was a good opportunity for change.”
Fick said she and Evangelista clicked the first time they met.
Fick also has previous casino experience. The Gulfport, Mississippi, native said that during college, she waited tables in a casino, but now she enjoys seeing the business side of the operation.
“I love that the job is always changing,” she said.
Fick said she has enjoyed getting to meet local organizations and seeing how Hard Rock is committed to helping the area.
“What I really enjoy about the job is meeting community nonprofits and charitable organizations,” Fick said. “I love Hard Rock’s commitment to community and love to see what change we can do.”