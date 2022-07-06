BRISTOL — Driving to the center of the Bristol Motor Speedway track looked more like a party than a work event. But for the hundreds of future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol employees at the track on Wednesday, it was exactly both.
The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock hosted a team rally event for its employees on Wednesday at BMS, with a live DJ, a photo booth, cornhole, airbrush T-shirts and more to celebrate the temporary casino’s grand opening celebration set for Friday.
“24/7 is the future for us so it will be really hard for us to all be in the same place at the same time together again,” Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol President Allie Evangelista said at the event. “So this is a very special day we should cherish.”
The job, and the casino as a whole, are new to employees and the community. But, according to Kimberly Prince — the manager of Public Relations and Community Affairs at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming — the event is designed to say “thank you” from Hard Rock to its team members.
“It is tradition with Hard Rock,” Prince told the Times News. “The team members are everything when it comes to the hospitality industry, so we have to make sure going into it that team members know we need them more than we need the facility. We couldn’t run this with just executives or from the corporate office. We appreciate the hard work that they’ve done so far. This event is to get the morale up ahead of the opening and to thank them. They have put in so much effort.”
Casino employees in black shirts with “I’m with the band” on the back stood in line at the airbrush T-shirt tent and in another line for the photo booth. The event also offered a giant tent where employees could sit and enjoy a meal as a live DJ kept the party music going in addition to “swag bags” for each team member.
The event wasn’t the only prize for employees. Hard Rock offered 140 prizes, Evangelista said at the event, including an all-inclusive trip to a Hard Rock destination of the winner’s choice.
For employees who are also from the region, the temporary casino that will eventually morph into a two-story, 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot casino isn’t only a personal opportunity — it’s also an opportunity for Bristol and the region.
Nathan Vaughn, 23, is one of the casino’s newest ticket writers and sportsbook agents.
He’s also a Bristol, Tennessee, native with fond memories of the former mall and high hopes for its newest transformation.
“I remember hearing about (the casino) when it was still in the voting process. Knowing it was going to be where the mall was, I was really for it. As a kid, (the mall) was the place you wanted to go to all day. We needed something else there. The casino was the perfect thing for it because it really adds another level to what brings people to this area. There will be people from Tennessee, Virginia and I think it’s going to be great for everyone.
“It’s incredible to watch that transformation bit by bit every day. In two years when it’s fully the Hard Rock. It’s going to be like night and day.”
So far, the first run of operations at the temporary casino has been a success.
“I want to tell you I had a meeting with Virginia Lottery today and the test day was very successful,” Evangelista said to a tent full of employees who burst into applause. “I’m very, very proud of you. I’m very proud to be your leader.”
The temporary casino will open to the public on Friday at 2 p.m. at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia.
For more information go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.