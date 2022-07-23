BRISTOL, Va. — Guests and community members placed their bets at the temporary Bristol Casino throughout its first week of operations to the tune of more than $37 million.

Bristol Casino first week gaming revenue table

Gamblers wagered more than $37 million at the Bristol Casino between July 5 and July 14, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Gamblers wagered $37,514,972 at the Bristol Casino between July 5 and July 14, according to the Virginia Lottery. The casino’s slots saw $34,577,021 of the more than $37 million while table games brought in $2,937,950 in cash played.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

For more information on the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video