BRISTOL — Hard Rock is ready to shuffle its deck of new potential table dealers for the Bristol Casino.Hard Rock International announced this week in a news release that the Bristol Casino will host a dealer school hiring event Monday, July 18, from 4 to 8 p.m.The casino will also hold its dealer school on Monday, July 25. The release said the school will run for four weeks.Dealer school is open to new dealers, but there are open positions available for dealers with prior experience, the release said. Registration is available online.The casino is located at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia. For more information about Hard Rock's temporary casino, visit hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.