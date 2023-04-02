The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock is offering Unity loyalty reward program members a chance to win a Jeep Wagoneer, which will be given away in a finale drawing on May 6. The casino is giving away another $25,000 in prizes each Saturday during the month of April.
BRISTOL, Va. — Next month, some casino-goers will have more than just a shot at winning cash at the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock.
Last week, the Bristol Casino announced its Jeep Grand Wagoneer giveaway. According to a release from the casino, members of Unity, Hard Rock’s loyalty rewards program, are eligible to enter for a chance to win the brand-new vehicle each Saturday in April at the casino. The winner will be chosen at the finale drawing on May 6 at 10:30 p.m.
The casino partnered with Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Bristol in the giveaway for the Grand Wagoneer, which was delivered last week and will remain on display until the winner is announced.
“We’re very excited to partner with Friendship Auto of Bristol to give away our first vehicle at the Bristol Casino,” said Marc DeLeo, vice president of marketing, in the release. “We can’t wait to give this great Grand Wagoneer to one of our loyal guests.”
The casino will offer $250,000 in prizes from April 1 to May 6, the release said. The total prize amount includes the value of the Grand Wagoneer, plus $25,000 in prizes that will be awarded each Saturday.
Winners will be drawn every hour — from 2 to 9 p.m. — for Free Play prizes, the release said. At 10 p.m., one lucky person will be chosen to win $5,000 in Free Play/Free Bet. Winners of hourly Saturday drawings will also be entered into the finale drawing for the Grand Wagoneer.
All Unity members are eligible to enter for a chance to win the Grand Wagoneer and the rest of the $250,000 in total prizes. Participants must be 21 or older to register as Unity members, and any eligible interested person may sign up to join Unity at the Players Club location within the casino.