BRISTOL, Va. — Next month, some casino-goers will have more than just a shot at winning cash at the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock.

Last week, the Bristol Casino announced its Jeep Grand Wagoneer giveaway. According to a release from the casino, members of Unity, Hard Rock’s loyalty rewards program, are eligible to enter for a chance to win the brand-new vehicle each Saturday in April at the casino. The winner will be chosen at the finale drawing on May 6 at 10:30 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you