Bristol Casino 15

Bristol Casino earned approximately $10.4 million from 870 slot machines and $2.2 million from 21 table games for a total of $12,650,361.22 in November.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated nearly $13 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in November, the Virginia Lottery stated on Thursday in a news release.

The casino opened in July and generated roughly $12 million in its first month of operation. The casino reported more than $14 in AGR in November.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video