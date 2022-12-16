BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated nearly $13 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in November, the Virginia Lottery stated on Thursday in a news release.
The casino opened in July and generated roughly $12 million in its first month of operation. The casino reported more than $14 in AGR in November.
Taxes generated
The casino generated more than $2.3 million in taxes in November, the lottery reported.
The lottery showed the casino earned approximately $10.4 million from 870 slot machines and $2.2 million from 21 table games for a total of $12,650,361.22.
State tax funds from the casino’s AGR are required by the commonwealth to go toward the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host locality, the release states. However, the statute also specifies the portion of taxes from the Bristol Casino normally reserved for the host locality go to the Regional Improvement Commission, which was designed to facilitate revenue sharing from Virginia’s first-ever casino in Bristol throughout Southwest Virginia.
Regional Improvement Commission numbers
The commission will receive $759,021.67; the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund will see $18,216.52; the Family and Children’s Trust Fund will receive $4,554.13; and $1,495,272.70 will remain in the Gaming Proceeds Fund.
About Bristol Casino
The temporary Bristol Casino opened at the former Bristol Mall site on July 8 of this year. The facility saw more than $37 million played there during its first 10 days. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol final project is slated to open in May 2024 as part of the $400 million expansion that will bring two hotel towers (with more than 350 rooms); a pool; a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live music venue; and a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue with multiple restaurants, shops and convention space.
The Virginia Lottery assumed regulatory oversight of casino gaming in the commonwealth in 2020. Taxes generated by casino gaming will benefit priorities as determined by the General Assembly.