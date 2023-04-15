Bristol Casino 25

According to the Virginia Lottery’s latest monthly report, the Bristol Casino earned more than $1.9 million from 29 table games last month.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.8 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in March, the Virginia Lottery stated Friday in a news release.

The AGR for the casino increased from roughly $13.7 million in February.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you