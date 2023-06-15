Bristol Casino 10

A spinning roulette wheel glows in the Bristol Casino in this file photo taken in July. The Virginia Lottery reported that the casino earned more than $2.5 million from 23 table games last month.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $12.9 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in May, the Virginia Lottery reported Thursday. 

The casino generated more than $2.3 million in taxes, the lottery reported.

