Bristol Casino 22

Slot machines at the new Bristol Casino.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.8 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in August, the Virginia Lottery reported Friday.

The casino generated more than $2.5 million in taxes, the lottery reported.





