PINKTOBER Campaign Results

Bristol Casino has raised more than $37,000 for breast cancer awareness. Shown here from left to right are Danny Jimenez, VP of food and beverage, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Mike Spatz, VP of gaming operations, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Marc DeLeo, VP of marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Amanda Darling-Thompson, director of development, American Cancer Society, Southeast Region; Allie Evangelista, president, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Michele Fick, executive administrator, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; and Lindsay Powers, advertising manager, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.

 Contributed

Bristol, Va. — Bristol Casino raised $37,425.97 for the American Cancer Society, Southeast Region to fund patient support programs and life-saving breast cancer research advancements.

These funds were raised by “Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock” team members and guests throughout October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

