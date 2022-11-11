Bristol Casino has raised more than $37,000 for breast cancer awareness. Shown here from left to right are Danny Jimenez, VP of food and beverage, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Mike Spatz, VP of gaming operations, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Marc DeLeo, VP of marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Amanda Darling-Thompson, director of development, American Cancer Society, Southeast Region; Allie Evangelista, president, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; Michele Fick, executive administrator, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol; and Lindsay Powers, advertising manager, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
Bristol, Va. — Bristol Casino raised $37,425.97 for the American Cancer Society, Southeast Region to fund patient support programs and life-saving breast cancer research advancements.
These funds were raised by “Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock” team members and guests throughout October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Below is a breakdown of how
the funds were raised:
Team Member T-shirts, accessories and bowling night: $7,942
Pink Blackjack Table: $1,454.78
Team Member Dining Room proceeds: $16,910.75
Roundup at Mr. Lucky’s and Brick’d, and proceeds from “Pretty in Pink” specialty cocktail: $2,500.98
Slot Coupon Boxes: $3,139.61
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol’s Vice President of Marketing, Marc DeLeo, “Real Mean Wear Pink” Campaign: $5,477.85
“We are incredibly grateful for ‘Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock’s’ amazing first-year support of the local American Cancer Society’s breast cancer programs,” said Amanda Darling-Thompson, director of development, American Cancer Society, Southeast Region.
“One hundred percent of funds raised by the casino’s team members, patrons and ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ donors will go to fund patient support programs and life-saving breast cancer research advancements. Currently, the society is funding 153 multi-year breast cancer specific research grants, totaling more than $1.3 million — this is only made possible due to partners like Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock!”
“I could not be prouder of our team and guests for their incredible generosity,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “We all have friends, family or loved ones who have been impacted by the tragedy of breast cancer. Our hope is that these funds can be used to raise awareness and also provide support and treatment to those who are bravely battling breast cancer.”
