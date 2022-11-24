Bristol Casino Makes Turkey Donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

Bristol Casino recently donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Shown here from left to right are Wes Childress, marketing and communication director, Feeding Southwest Virginia; Marc DeLeo, VP of marketing, Hard Rock; Michelle Fick, Hard Rock; Mike Spatz, VP of gaming, Hard Rock; John Yost, director, Hard Rock; Jim Coughlin, executive chef, Hard Rock; Danny Jimenez, VP of food and beverage, Hard Rock; and Anthony Jessee, operations director, Feeding Southwest Virginia.
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
The value of this donation is $6,458.40.
The casino recently held a Team Member Turkey Giveaway. Many of the turkeys donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia came from Hard Rock team members who chose to donate their turkeys from the giveaway to their less- fortunate neighbors.
“Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is especially grateful this year for our partnership with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol,” said Wes Childress, marketing and communication director of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Their donation today of 194 turkeys will help many families in Southwest Virginia have a Thanksgiving meal. A big thank you to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for helping the food bank ensure that all of our neighbors have access to good food for the holidays.”
“I am thankful for the opportunity to support families in need, in Bristol and across our region,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “Our hope is to help bring a brighter Thanksgiving celebration for those local families struggling to make ends meet.”