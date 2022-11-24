Bristol Casino Makes Turkey Donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

Bristol Casino recently donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Shown here from left to right are Wes Childress, marketing and communication director, Feeding Southwest Virginia; Marc DeLeo, VP of marketing, Hard Rock; Michelle Fick, Hard Rock; Mike Spatz, VP of gaming, Hard Rock; John Yost, director, Hard Rock; Jim Coughlin, executive chef, Hard Rock; Danny Jimenez, VP of food and beverage, Hard Rock; and Anthony Jessee, operations director, Feeding Southwest Virginia.

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.

