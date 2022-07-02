BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol Mall will soon find new life.
Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a news release on Friday. Items such as flowerpots, former kiosks and more have been given to the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Kingsport.
“This is just one way Hard Rock is choosing to serve the community we’re a part of,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, in the release. “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity to generate funds they can use to build homes for families in our community.”
According to Habitat for Humanity, the donations will result in thousands of dollars in sales that will fund an affordable new home in Bristol for a single mother this fall. The release also said Hard Rock has donated thousands of dollars’ worth of commercial-grade furniture and supplies to Habitat stores.
So far, the release said, the items donated to the Kingsport store have been “exceptionally popular.”
“I can tell you — we retrieved between 10 to 15 enormous pots and every single one has sold. Those were a hit,” said Laura Kelly, the executive director of Holston Habitat for Humanity, in the release. “The partnership between Holston Habitat for Humanity and Hard Rock was a no-brainer. We are grateful for Hard Rock investing in our community and can’t wait to see what else we accomplish together.”
The Hard Rock Hotel Casino Bristol — Virginia’s first ever casino — will open its temporary facility on Friday, July 8. According to the Hard Rock Bristol site, the final casino and hotel project is set to open in the summer of 2024.
For more information, go to hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.