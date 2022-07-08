Bristol Casino sign vertical

The grand opening for the temporary Bristol Casino, located in the former Bristol Mall, is scheduled for July 8.

Number of square feet: 30,000

Number of slots: 870 gaming slots

Number of table games: 21 tables

Number of restaurants: Three

When the permanent casino will be ready: The permanent casino will be finished by the summer of 2024.

Number of slots in the permanent casino: 2,700 slot machines will be available in the permanent casino.

Number of table gams in the permanent casino: 100 table games in the 2024 casino

Number of restaurants: A total of five restaurants will be opened in 2024.

Watering holes: The finished casino will have four bars for use.

Total cost: The project as a whole will cost an estimated $400 million to complete.

Hotel rooms: A 750-room hotel will be attached to the finished project.

Entertainment: 3,200-seat entertainment center will be attached to the permanent casino.

Outdoor venue: An outdoor venue with space for 20,000 guests will be made available in the final casino design

Convention center: The final hotel design will hold a convention center of 50,000 square feet.

Jobs: The temporary casino will create around 600 new jobs.

Hard Rock: Hard Rock has venues in 70 countries and venues housed at about 248 locations.

Music collection: Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces.

Source: hardrock.com and 500nations.com and news.hardrock.com and www.casino.org

