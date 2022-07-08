Number of square feet: 30,000
Number of slots: 870 gaming slots
Number of table games: 21 tables
Number of restaurants: Three
When the permanent casino will be ready: The permanent casino will be finished by the summer of 2024.
Number of slots in the permanent casino: 2,700 slot machines will be available in the permanent casino.
Number of table gams in the permanent casino: 100 table games in the 2024 casino
Number of restaurants: A total of five restaurants will be opened in 2024.
Watering holes: The finished casino will have four bars for use.
Total cost: The project as a whole will cost an estimated $400 million to complete.
Hotel rooms: A 750-room hotel will be attached to the finished project.
Entertainment: 3,200-seat entertainment center will be attached to the permanent casino.
Outdoor venue: An outdoor venue with space for 20,000 guests will be made available in the final casino design
Convention center: The final hotel design will hold a convention center of 50,000 square feet.
Jobs: The temporary casino will create around 600 new jobs.
Hard Rock: Hard Rock has venues in 70 countries and venues housed at about 248 locations.
Music collection: Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces.
