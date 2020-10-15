ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s Sayrah Barn is hosting a car show and bluegrass event on Saturday to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The group organizing Saturday’s event also organized a July 3 car show and bluegrass concert at the Sayrah Barn that raised $15,000 for a Hawkins County couple whose infant son is battling cancer.
Rodney Ferrell, who helped organize that July 3 event, said he was so inspired by their success he’s ready to try it again.
“That family is in a good place and (the infant is) getting great treatment, and we decided we should try to do that again,” Ferrell said. “I think they had 250 cars registered in that show, and I took care of the music side of it. I don’t know how many car show entries we’ll have Saturday, but they’ve been advertising it online. We’d like to get a lot and raise more money for St. Jude’s.”
The first Bluegrass, BBQ, Hot Rods and Customs begins at noon Saturday and continues until 6 p.m.
Aside from the car show, there will be live bluegrass performances throughout the day, barbecue to eat, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Door prizes will include lawn furniture and water bottles donated by Eastman Credit Union; a drill from Liberty Lumber; and some car care product packages courtesy of Stitched Upholstery and Auto Trim — to name a few.
There will be car show competitions in two classes — classic vehicles and newer models — with prizes awarded for best interior, best paint, best in show and people’s choice.
Live bluegrass performances are courtesy of Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym’n; and DreamCatcher, which will play two sets each.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and stay all day. The Sayrah Barn is located at 4144 Highway 11-W on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.
“Just come out and support a good cause,” Ferrell said. “Hopefully this will be an annual thing. I don’t want this to be the end of it. I’d like to do it every year.”