featured Bursts of summer color around MeadowView Jul 18, 2021 Jul 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Flora and fauna around MeadowView Richard M. Currie Jr. Flora and fauna around MeadowView Richard M. Currie Jr. Flora and fauna around MeadowView Richard M. Currie Jr. Flora and fauna around MeadowView Richard M. Currie Jr. Flora and fauna around MeadowView Richard M. Currie Jr. Flora and fauna around MeadowView Richard M. Currie Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kingsport's Richard Currie, Jr. shared photographs of flora and fauna around MeadowView Tuesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fauna Photograph Flora Richard Currie Jr. Burst Kingsport Summer Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.