A recent cloudy morning gave way for sunshine in the afternoon. The sun’s rays can be seen underneath and are bursting through a Queen Anne’s lace wildflower. Queen Anne's lace, Daucus carota — Wisconsin Horticulture.
A Queen Anne’s lace flower opens from a small bud. The Queen Anne’s lace “flower” is actually a compound flower with thousands of tiny white flowers in lacy, flat-topped clusters (umbels) with a dark, purplish center. As the seeds ripen, the inflorescence curls inward to form a birds nest shape and turns a brownish color.