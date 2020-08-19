ROGERSVILLE — On Monday, the Hawkins County Board of Education honored retiring Bulls Gap School secretary Sue Farmer, who may not have taught in the classroom, but the wisdom she provided from her desk helped educate students, faculty and parents for more than six decades.
Two of those faculty members are former principal Beth Holt and current principal Sharon Southern, who both spoke to the BOE on Monday evening about the impact Farmer had on their lives and the community as a whole during her 62 years on the job.
“Sue has been the touchstone for Bulls Gap School for 62 years,” said Holt, who is currently the district’s curriculum supervisor. “She’s been its heart, and she’s been its anchor for all those years. For 31 of those years, I was blessed and honored to work beside her.”
In expressing what Farmer’s friendship meant to her, Holt described an old wooden chair near Farmer’s desk where she would receive visits throughout the day from folks looking for someone to confide in.
“They told her all about their sorrows, their successes, all about their angers and their fears — anything that they wanted to talk about, they could pull that chair up and she would listen as long as they needed someone to listen to them,” Holt said. “I know as you go to retirement that your legacy is not that you were an excellent secretary and bookkeeper, although you were. Your legacy lies in all of those teachers across the state now, and across other states, who learned at the desk of Sue Farmer and that old wooden chair.”
Holt added, “The things they learned were compassion, patience. They learned to try again one more day. Not to give up. They learned to fight one more battle because you said they could do it. Most of all they learned that faith can get you through a whole lot of bad circumstances.”
But don’t expect her to coddle you. Holt recalled that early on in her principal career she made a mistake and went to Farmer looking for sympathy. Instead she got, “Beth Holt, that’s the most asinine thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my entire life.”
“That’s why we love her, because she’s in your corner, she’s got your back, but she’s going to tell you exactly how it is,” Holt said. “You don’t pull that chair over to her table if you don’t expect to be told, because she’s going to tell you.”
There are 12 photos of past Hawkins County superintendents hanging on the wall in the room where the BOE meets, and Farmer has worked with all of them, as well as the most recent two who aren’t on the wall yet.
Current principal Sharon Southern described Farmer as the “matriarch” of Bulls Gap School.
“She has trained 13 (superintendents), and she has trained numerous principals with the advice that she gives,” Southern said. “Sue Farmer is the only person I know who can say what she wants in whatever tone she wants to say it, and not one person will cross her.”
A teacher recently relayed a story about Farmer that Southern shared with the board. The teacher said there was only one phone in the school at the time, and the teacher was on the phone discussing dental work she needed that would cost $4,000.
“She said, ‘I don’t have $4,000,’ and as the conversation went on a note came across the table,” Southern said. “It said, ‘Do what you need to do, I’ll pay for it, and you can pay me back.’ And that is the Sue Farmer who has walked the halls of Bulls Gap for 62 years.”
To celebrate her 60th anniversary in 2017, Southern planned a surprise party for Farmer in the school cafeteria. She invited past and present colleagues from Bulls Gap School, including former Hawkins County Superintendents Clayton Armstrong and Charlotte Britton; the newly retired Kingsport City Schools Director Lyle Ailshie, who is a past principal at Bulls Gap; Holt and fellow former Bulls Gap principal Reba Bailey, and Steve Starnes, who was superintendent at the time.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” Farmer said during her 2017 party. “When people asked me today why I still stay, I said I enjoy the faculty, I enjoy the students, and I don’t feel like it’s a job. It’s just a pleasure for me to be able to come to work all these years with all you wonderful people.”