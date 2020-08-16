The Heritage Alliance will host a virtual History Happy Hour on Thursday, Aug. 20, featuring Dr. Rene Rodgers from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
The presentation will be free and can be accessed either through Zoom or on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The Zoom login information is also available on Facebook in the description for the event.
Rodgers will be speaking about different guitar styles that were used during the Bristol Sessions, a series of influential recordings that were integral to the early development of country music.
Recorded in Bristol, the sessions featured local artists and prominent figures such as the Stoneman Group and the Carter Family.
The program will begin online at 6:30 p.m., and participants can join the Zoom meeting or stream live on Facebook at that time. Participants who use Zoom are encouraged to keep their microphones muted.
Viewers can relay questions on Zoom or Facebook to the chat during and after the presentation.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Historical Commission, which is an independent state agency administratively attached to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour or the Heritage Alliance please call the Heritage Alliance office at (423) 753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at (423) 753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.
You can follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn Museum and other Heritage Alliance programs.