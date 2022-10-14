BRISTOL, Virginia -- The Bristol Casino generated more than $14 million in Adjusted Gross Revenues from slots and table games, the Virginia Lottery reported Friday.

The AGR roughly matched what the temporary casino reported in August and more than the $12 million reported in July, the casino's first month of operation.

