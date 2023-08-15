BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.5 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in July, the Virginia Lottery reported Tuesday.
The casino generated more than $2.4 million in taxes, the lottery reported.
The lottery showed the casino earned $11,018,099.19 from 908 slot machines and $2,515,176.50 from 29 table games for a total of $13,533,275.69.
The casino reported an AGR of slightly almost $12.7 million in June.
State tax funds from the casino’s AGR are required by the commonwealth to go toward the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host locality. However, the statute also specifies the portion of taxes from the Bristol Casino normally reserved for the host locality go to the Regional Improvement Commission, which was designed to facilitate revenue sharing from Virginia’s first-ever casino throughout Southwest Virginia.
The commission will receive $811,996.54; the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund will see $19,487.92; the Family and Children’s Trust Fund will receive $4,871.98; and $1,599,633.18 will remain in the Gaming Proceeds Fund.
The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for Hard Rock Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public on July 8. The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November 2022.
The Virginia Lottery assumed regulatory oversight of casino gaming in the commonwealth in 2020. Taxes generated by casino gaming will benefit priorities as determined by the General Assembly.