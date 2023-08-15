Bristol Casino 35

High limit blackjack table at the new Bristol Casino.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.5 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in July, the Virginia Lottery reported Tuesday. 

The casino generated more than $2.4 million in taxes, the lottery reported.

