BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino continues to grow its offering of slot machines and table games.
Guests now will be able to enjoy a total of 890 slots and 29 table games in the casino located at 500 Gate City Highway.
The new offerings include two blackjack tables to High Limit, a blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table added to the non-smoking area, eight new Dragon Link machines to High Limit and 20 new slot machines from Sega Sammy.
Additionally, the casino unveiled a Party Pit amenity. This new space — beside Bristol Bar and across from the Sportsbook — will feature four blackjack tables, all $15 minimums.
The Party Pit’s convenient location will provide guests with a fun vibe, surrounded by live music and TVs featuring the latest sports action. The Party Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.7 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in February, the Virginia Lottery stated Wednesday in a news release.
The AGR for Bristol increased from roughly $13.4 million in January. The casino generated more than $2.4 million in taxes, the lottery reported.
About ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’: ‘Bristol Casino –ture Home of Hard Rock’ is a temporary full-service casino, boasting 30,000 square feet of casino space and featuring 890 slots, 29 tables and a sportsbook, located at 500 Gate City Highway at the site of the former Bristol Mall. The space includes a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas. Guests also are able to enjoy Brick’d, a brick oven pizza, Mr. Lucky’s and grab and go food outlet, and Bristol Bar, a sports bar and lounge with live entertainment. The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to open in spring 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.
