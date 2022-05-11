BRISTOL — When the Southern rock band, 49 Winchester, takes the stage in Bristol on Friday to celebrate its latest album, the Southwest Virginia natives will do so while looking at the faces of some of the people they love the most — people from home.
“It’s really a special thing to be back in your hometown playing for a big crowd you’ve watched grow and grow every time you play there,” said Isaac Gibson, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist in an interview with the Times News. “To see the culmination of all of our efforts, it’s really an honor. We’re really looking forward to it.”
The band will release its fourth studio album “Fortune Favors The Bold” on Friday, May 13, with a free block party-style show at the Bristol Sessions Hotel. The show will be held at the hotels outdoor Lauderdale Stage starting at 7:30 p.m. with opener and Kentucky native Nicholas Jamerson.
“We just wanted to do something to give back a little bit,” Gibson said. “We are super proud of the place where we come from. In terms of the people, you can’t beat central Appalachia. We’re really, really proud to be from this region and we wanted to do something to give back for the support and love that this place has shown us since we started when we were a bunch of high school kids who didn’t know what we were doing."
The band hails from Castlewood, Virginia and includes Gibson along with Chase Chafin on bass, Bus Shelton on guitar, and Noah Patrick on pedal steel. Since the band's start, 49 Winchester has gone on to record three previous studio albums and its latest with its new Nashville-based label, New West Records.
The band has also performed across the country at South by Southwest and Willie Nelson’s 10th annual Luck Reunion and has been featured by CMT, Rolling Stone Country, and SPIN, among others.
“We’ve worked really hard at it for a long time,” Gibson said. “It feels good to see stuff finally pay off like people tell you it will if you keep working at it. We’re really really honored to be able to do this.”
The band’s journey faces forward, but that doesn’t mean Gibson and his band mates don’t keep their eye on the rearview, full of scenes from their Appalachian home in Southwest Virginia. That love of home is also apparent through the band’s latest album set to be released on Friday.
“When you’re away from home as often as we are and we love home as much as we do, its hard not to share the message of what it’s like and what our culture is like here in the mountains,” Gibson said. I think that’s part of what ‘Russell County Line’ is about. It’s not only a love song to my girl, but to my people, my family and my friends that are here.
“I don’t know that it’s ever a conscious decision (to sing songs about home), but it’s a part of who we are at our core. We’re all about honesty. And I think that honesty just shines out that way.”
The album also includes the title track, “Fortune Favors The Bold,” showcasing the band’s affinity for forging its own path with lyrics like “Well some are born beautiful, some are born fools / Some play fair and some break the rules / But fortune favors the bold.”
“That line really summed up where we’re at in the journey as a band,” Gibson said. “It’s being bold, taking chances, snatching every opportunity that comes your way and letting the chips fall where they may — and relying on a good work ethic, good character. We take pride in that. We work really hard and we do things the right way.”
Gibson said he also believes the album serves as a sort of mile marker proving to Gibson and his bandmates the growth the group of eager Castlewood kids have seen over the past eight years.
“I think it’s just a model of our progression,” Gibson said of the new album. “It’s showing that we’re always getting better, bigger, badder and we’re improving what we do. This record really feels like a sharp upkick in that feeling for us. We really know where home is for us sonically speaking. We know the band we want to be and I think we’re really able to capture that on this record.”
This summer the band will perform at festivals such as Merlefest, FloydFest, and Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion this September in Bristol Tennessee and Virginia, which will also serve as a homecoming of sorts for the band.
“We’ve been coming to Rhythm and Roots since we were kids,” Gibson said.
The band will also head out on tour with southern rockers Whiskey Meyers on its Tornillo summer tour.
“That whiskey Myers tour is going to be huge for us,” Gibson said. “We're really looking forward to getting in front of their crowd every night and being able to showcase what we do for that many people and for a crowd that really enjoys our sound. We’ve opened for them once before. We also have some other big show announcements coming soon, too.”
The album release show set for Friday, May 13, at the Bristol Sessions Hotel Lauderdale Stage is free to the public. The stage is located at 833 State St., Bristol, Virginia. Jamerson will kick off the show at 7:30 p.m.