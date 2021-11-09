KINGSPORT — The very essence of dance lies within the individualistic form of self-expression, a poised interpretation of movement that one must hold rhythm, stylization and an innate sense of creativity to display.
Consistently, many have looked on with glimmering eyes and mouths formed in ovals of awe at the elegant, refined steps of ballroom dancing or allowing instinct to take over while grooving atop the multicolored disco floor, or the bold and eccentric personality that the cha-cha boasts.
That’s precisely the type of life that Elmer and Della Bernard have led: one brimming with dance.
On Oct. 16, the couple celebrated 60 years together. Della, 83, grew up in Duffield with a total of nine siblings. Elmer, 81, spent his early years in Long Island, New York, with his four siblings.
When she was old enough, Della chose to settle in the grand city of Kingsport with one of her older sisters. There, she received a job at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio to follow her dream of becoming a renowned dancer. By the hands of fate, Elmer happened to be a dance instructor at the studio.
The two hit it off instantly.
“My dad actually sold a lifetime of dance lessons — for $10,000 at the time — to one of his pupils, raising his profile so much in the studio world they sent him to Los Angeles to teach and sell dance lessons,” said Pat Ezzell, the couple’s daughter. “After a period of time, he started missing me and my mom and came home and got a job at Eastman.”
Glamour and regality came as naturally as breathing to the couple, particularly when they would lace fingers on the incandescent dance floor. In unrivaled harmony, the two would sway and twirl to the vibrant, echoing music, shutting off their minds and allowing their bodies complete control. Everyone else would gladly disperse from the floor, allowing the Bernards to take over.
“Watching them dance has been magical. My father always made my mother appear even more regal,” Ezzell said. “But my Lord, they loved nothing more than going out, dancing the day and night away. The intricate footwork, graceful, in-tune with each other, gliding across the flooring — all of it goes together. I want to say they’re professional because they’ve done it for so long. My parents have demonstrated the poise and ability that dance offers for young men and women’s confidence, to take in stride, able to better pursue their own lives.”
Often, Della and Elmer entered in dance competitions across the country — before the days of “Dancing with the Stars.” Many medals decorated their necks and plaques hung upon their walls.
“Memphis, Chicago, Chattanooga, Los Angeles, New York City — those are just a few of the places where their feet took them, yet their dream venue was always the Rainbow Room in New York,” Ezzell said.
The Bernards, while in their later years, still enjoy an exhilarating night on the dance floor, attending the Senior Night courses every Monday for a serenading slow dance.
Elmer has been diagnosed with dementia and cognitive difficulties, yet his muscle memory remains intact. He is able to move like he always knew how.
A passion that stretches an entire lifetime often proves elusive, fickle to the average person, let alone a couple, but Della and Elmer have duly persisted into the 20th and 21st century with all the qualities of ethereal artistry.
“They have really been great parents, the true stars of the show,” Ezzell said. “But I’ve always adored being a part of their dance.”