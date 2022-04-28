BRISTOL — Music festival goers can officially plan their Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion show schedule now that the final lineup has been announced.
The Birthplace of Country music announced on Thursday the final round of performers for the annual festival set for Sept. 9-11. The newly announced artists include The War and Treaty, Sierra Ferrell, Junior Brown, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Dustbowl Revival, Jim Lauderdale and more.
“We’ve been rolling out our headliners for a while now since January,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for Birthplace of Country Music, during the livestreamed announcement. “You talk about JJ Grey and Mofro, Tanya Tucker, Rosanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers and more. It’s already a fantastic lineup but there’s always more.”
The War and Treaty is a Nashville-based, country and folk husband and wife duo. Sierra Ferrell offers a conglomerate of country music, gypsy jazz and Latin-style music. Meanwhile, Junior Brown is a country guitarist and singer known for his double necked, electric guitar and lap steel hybrid, called the “guit-steel."
Other newly announced acts include, among others:
• Jim Lauderdale
• Cruz Contreras
• Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
• Fireside Collective
• M.S.G. - Acoustic Blues Trio
• Margo Cilker
• Tall Tall Trees
• Miss Tess
• Carly Booher Edwards & the Barbirds
• The Sweet Lillies
• Jive Mother Mary
• Ed Snodderly
• Daniel Davis
• The Corklickers
• Wayne Graham
• Natalie Price
“We work hard to make sure we find those emerging acts, but also bring in some of those household names that belong here in Bristol in September,” said Brent Treash, longtime music committee member and upcoming president of the BCM board of directors.
Festival organizers also announced this year’s festival poster designed by Katie Westbooks and Sarah Mast from The High Road Agency. The poster is now available at the BCM Museum shop and online at birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
This year’s festival also marks the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions when regional musicians and country music legends and pioneers The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers recorded their famed songs officially making Bristol the Birthplace of Country Music.
“This is a very special year of music,” Ross said during the livestream, “Those recordings sparked the big bang of country music and Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion is a celebration of that great music and legacy.”
More than 120 acts are scheduled to perform on 16 stages over the course of the three-day event where Tennessee and Virginia meet along several blocks of State Street in Historic Downtown Bristol.
Those who want to attend all three days of the festival can get a weekend pass for $100 through April; on May 1, that price increases to $115. For the full lineup and for more information, go to https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/.