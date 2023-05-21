BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Border Bash will soon return to the Twin City.
The Border Bash Concert Series is a string of yearly musical events hosted at various venues along State Street in both Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.
The series is made possible by Believe in Bristol, a 501©(3) nonprofit that promotes the overall well-being of Bristol through various programs and events.
The lineup has been set and the musical events will begin at 6 p.m. June 2 at the farmer’s market in downtown Bristol near the country music mural.
Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, said the free concert series is meant to bring enjoyment to all residents of Bristol.
“It truly is a party on the state line border,” Elliot said.The events feature more than music. Elliot said vendors will distribute food. Additionally, there will be the opportunity for children to participate in other activities made possible through vendors, such as arts and crafts.
Elliot said the series takes place at various spots around State Street. She cited State Street Brewing and Kil’n Time Contemporary Ceramics. She said the mobile aspect of the event allows it to benefit multiple businesses.
“It’s really nice for us to move up and down State Street and be able to feature different businesses along there as well,” Elliott said.
“Some blocks have more retail, so we don’t bring in as many vendors. Some blocks have more food and beverage. That’s typically where we land at the Piedmont intersection of State Street. That has State Line, Burger Bar and Quaker Steak and Lube right there on the corner. So, we don’t bring in as much extra food for those blocks. That’s how we adapt for the different locations.”
Elliott said the success of both Border Bash and Believe in Bristol as a whole can greatly be contributed to the entire Bristol community.
“Our relationship with the cities is a huge reason why we are able to even put on this summer concert series,” Elliott said. “They’re great supporters of our organization.”
“All of our businesses downtown,” Elliott said. “If it wasn’t beneficial for them or they didn’t get excited for the event itself it would be really hard for our organization to move forward. Obviously our community is a huge partner in this event as well. It’s something that people look forward to every year. We really enjoy being able to give a stage to those local and regional artists that might not have one in Bristol on this level.”
The artists featured at this series will include the following:
Rebekah Todd and Jared Bentley on June 2;
Hustle Souls and Alli Epperson on June 16;
Scythian and Fritz & Co. on July 4;
The Larry Keel Experience and Anthony Childress on July 21; and
Ben Sollee & Dave Eggar and Hawkins French on Aug. 11.Elliott said she believes the series and artists will draw a large number of people. She said the Border Bash is a great way to celebrate the summer. Elliott hopes attendees have a lasting feeling after coming to the Border Bash.
“I want them to leave dancing,” Elliott said. “I hope that the energy continues even when they walk away from the stage for Border Bash. I hope they ride that energy out and have a smile on their face as they leave.”