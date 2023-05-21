052023BorderBash

Bristol’s Border Bash is back for another season starting June 2. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

 Contributed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Border Bash will soon return to the Twin City.

The Border Bash Concert Series is a string of yearly musical events hosted at various venues along State Street in both Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.

