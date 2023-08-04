religion column

It was 1987, and a singer named Bob Rivers published a humorous song for Christmas to the tune of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman.” I remember vividly the first time I heard it on the radio; I laughed so hard my stomach hurt. It went like this:

“The restroom door said gentlemen, so I just walked inside, I took two steps and realized I’d been taken for a ride, I heard high voices, turned and found the place was occupied, by two nuns, three old ladies and a nurse, What could be worse? Than two nuns, three old ladies and a nurse...

LATEST VIDEOS

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, North Carolina. Email 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

Tags

Recommended for you