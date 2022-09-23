Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have helped write bluegrass history for over 30 years. They will take the stage on Saturday at the Carter Fold at 7:30.

HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold will present a concert of bluegrass music by IIIrd Tyme Out at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $15 for adults, with children 10 and under free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The group’s website is www.iiirdtymeout.com/ for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instragram, and Twitter.