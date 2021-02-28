By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — Trudi Kenney of Bristol contributed three squares to the Black Lives Matter Memorial Quilt on display in Rogersville because she is concerned about the safety of her biracial grandchildren.
The quilt has been on display for the past week in conjunction with Black History Month at the former segregated school on Hasson Street that is now home to the Price Public School Community Center (PPSCC).
Many of the 32 quilt squares are dedicated to African Americans who have been killed by either law enforcement or under racist circumstances.
One of Kenney’s subjects is 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston, who was killed by three undercover officers during a botched Atlanta drug raid. Another of her squares shows six hands of different colors holding up the sign language letters spelling out “Be Kind.”
Her third subject is Emmitt Till, a 14-year-old African American who was kidnapped and murdered in Mississippi in 1955 presumably because it was suspected he’d whistled at a white woman.
“It’s always been important, but we’re looking at what’s happening to our children,” Kenney said. “My grandson is 17, makes good grades, and does well, but if he’s pulled over by the police, how do I know he’s going to be safe? Or if he pulls into the wrong parking lot. That’s what I worry about.”
Kenney added, “People are not seeing that. Still to this day they’re not acknowledging that our youth are at risk, and that’s what got me involved.”
Casandra Palmer, who is interim director of the PPSCC, contributed a square dedicated to Yusuf Hawkins, a 16-year-old who was murdered in 1989 when he went into a predominantly white neighborhood in New York looking to buy a used car, where unbeknownst to him racial tensions were high.
Palmer said the PPSCC, where young black children were educated for decades in Rogersville, was the ideal place to display the quilt.
The creation of the quilt was organized by the Rogersville-based Care NET Community Conservation Committee, which is affiliated with the Sierra Club.
Care NET, which is mostly comprised of elderly white women from Hawkins County, achieved unwanted acclaim last summer when a community discussion on racial issues that it had scheduled at Swift Park in Rogersville’s historically black neighborhood was mistakenly identified as a Black Lives Matter rally in a flash flood of social media postings.
Although the Care NET organization’s meeting was canceled at the request of police, a group of counter-protesters rallied around the courthouse in downtown Rogersville that night for the purpose of protecting the city’s monuments.
An alleged racial disturbance that occurred that night provoked the Johnson City group called the New Panthers Initiative to hold an actual Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Rogersville on July 11, which resulted in a lot of shouting, chanting, name calling, ugly verbal exchanges, and the arrest of nine counter-protesters.
Care NET organizer Bobbi Smith told the Times News the Black Lives Matter Quilt is another attempt by her organization to shine a light on racial issues.
Smith’s quilt square was dedicated to George Floyd, whose death last year at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked rioting and protests across the country.
“The reason I chose George Floyd he was murdered four blocks from where we (she and her sister and fellow quilt contributor Linda Orth) grew up,” Smith said.
“We could believe it because there’s always been racism in that police department,” Orth noted.
“Not only that. The number of people’s lives lost to racial injustice is in the thousands, and no matter how far you go back into history, right up to today, it’s just an ongoing problem that has to end,” Smith said.
Although Saturday was the last day for the quilt to be on display at Price Public School, Smith said it will be on display at various events and festivals throughout the year.
The photo gallery in the online version of this article (www.timesnews.net) includes photos of each square, as well as pages from a booklet that describes what each square means.